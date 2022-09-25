Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting just after midnight on Sunday in Hartford, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 652 Wethersfield Ave. about 12:14 a.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot, according to the Hartford Police Department.

While officers were investigating the scene, a man in his 20s arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).