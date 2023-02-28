Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station

A man approached an unsuspecting victim at an MBTA station late Monday night and yelled “take a bath” before spraying the woman with an unknown liquid, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the Fenway Green Line station around 11:15 p.m. responded to a report of a woman who had been sprayed in the face with a liquid by a man who was not known to her, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim’s hair and jacket were said to be wet when officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect, who Transit police identified as 36-year-old Tyrell Benton, of Roslindale, allegedly told the woman that she needed to take a bath before dousing her with the liquid.

Benton, who remained on the train platform after the alleged attack, was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation revealed that Benton had an active arrest warrant out of East Boston District Court for trespassing.

Benton is now facing additional charge of assault and battery.

