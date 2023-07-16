Police:Manarrested, another dead in Hartford home invasion shootout that critically wounded teen

Jul. 16—Boisvert said an investigation revealed that Frank-Nieves, Vargas-Mercado and an unknown third person were behind a home invasion on Maple Avenue that devolved into a shootout on Saturday.

Frank-Nieves suffered serious injuries in the shootout while Vargas-Mercado, also of Philadelphia, was killed, Boisvert said.

A third suspect in the incident is still at-large, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to an apartment building at the 500 block of Maple Avenue after a 911 caller reported that a person had been injured by gunfire, according to Boisvert.

Boisvert said officers encountered a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street that contained a passenger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He said the wounded man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. This individual is believed to be the victim of the robbery, Boisvert said on Sunday.

Other officers located a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound inside the apartment, Boisvert said. He noted she was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Boisvert said officers were then dispatched moments later to the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue after two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at the hospital. The two men were later identified as Frank-Nieves and Vargas-Mercado.

Boisvert said investigators believe the shooting took place inside the Maple Avenue apartment.

"It is believed that gunfire was exchanged between mutual combatants and that this was not a random act," Boisvert said.

Frank-Nieves faces charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, impersonating a police officer, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts each of criminal attempt at murder and risk of injury to a minor, and three counts of unlawful restraint.

The police department's major crimes and crime scenes divisions are still investigating the shootout.