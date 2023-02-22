Police: Manchester man arrested for OUI after seriously injuring pedestrian

A Manchester is under arrest for striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian with his car Tuesday night while on drugs, authorities allege.

34-year-old Matthew Davis Webb was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Manchester Police say they responded to the area of Pearl Street around 6:25 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car travelling north on Maple Street.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old Manchester man, was found in the roadway with life threatening injuries, officials say. His identity is not being released at this time. The victim was transported by an American Medical Response team to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation by officers on scene conclude Webb was under the influence while driving his car. He will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Manchester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

