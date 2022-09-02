Police: Manchester man arrested for shooting, hitting teen with car

Sep. 2—MANCHESTER — A local man has been charged with multiple counts of assault and other charges after police say he shot a 15-year-old boy and hit a 17-year-old male with his car Thursday night.

According to police, the man, Jamie Garcia, 44, approached the teenagers and their friends on foot as they were walking on Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. and brandished a firearm.

The teens turned and ran from the area, but Garcia fired several rounds at them, striking one boy in the upper right arm, police said.

Garcia then got into a vehicle and used it to chase down and hit one of the teenagers near McKee Street, causing minor injuries, police said. The boy who was shot was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center and is in stable condition, said police.

Garcia and the gun he used in the incident were located afterward, and Garcia was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, evading responsibility, and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Garcia was held on a $1 million bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.