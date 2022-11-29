Police: Manchester man clocked at 132 mph on Route 2

Nov. 29—A Manchester man was arrested Monday after state police say he attempted to evade troopers when his vehicle was clocked at 132 mph on Route 2.

In connection with the incident, State Police Troop K charged Faizal Fasasi, 23, of Manchester, with interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree reckless endangerment, and a number of traffic violations including endangerment of a highway worker.

State police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, troopers conducting speed enforcement in the area of Exit 17 on Route 2 obtained a reading of 132 mph from a Range Rover traveling in a 65 mph zone.

Police said that after troopers activated their emergency lights, the Range Rover traveled onto Exit 17, nearly striking a state Department of Transportation worker at the Exit 17 and Mill Hill Road intersection.

Police said the vehicle was observed passing others in a no-passing zone in the area of Old Hartford Road before troopers ultimately lost visual contact.

Police said while searching the surrounding area troopers found the driver, identified as Fasasi, and the vehicle parked in a garage inside a business on Old Colchester Road.

Police said Fasasi admitted that he parked the vehicle inside the business in an attempt to evade troopers, despite being directed to leave by employees.

Fasasi was held on $25,000 bond and was to be arraigned today in Norwich Superior Court.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.