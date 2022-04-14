Police: Manchester man fired shot into air
Apr. 14—MANCHESTER — A local man faces charges after, police say, he fired a gunshot into the air during an altercation Monday on North Fairfield Street.
Police said they responded to North Fairfield Street at 8:12 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a disturbance and possible gunshot. Several witnesses reported an altercation involving a man who brandished a firearm and fired a single shot into the air, police said.
The man fled the scene, but was located a short time later and taken into custody.
Gustin Douglas, 28, was charged with second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was held on $250,000 bond and is to appear to Manchester Superior Court on May 12.
— Journal Inquirer staff