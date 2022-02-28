Police: Manchester man robs woman, drives her around in stolen car

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Feb. 28—A Queen City man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a woman and driving her around in a stolen car in Manchester on Monday, police said.

Manchester police responding to reports of a stolen car Monday morning were told a man had robbed a woman he knew and was driving her around the city in a car that had been reported stolen.

When officers located the car, the man — identified as James Albert, 38 — allegedly attempted to drive away, hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle in the process.

Officers caught Albert in some nearby woods after he ran off after the car became stuck in a snowbank, and found the woman safe in the car, police said in a news release.

Albert was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, stalking, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and breach of bail.

He also had outstanding warrants out for his arrest, police said.

Recommended Stories