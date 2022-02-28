Police: Manchester man robs woman, drives her around in stolen car

Feb. 28—A Queen City man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a woman and driving her around in a stolen car in Manchester on Monday, police said.

Manchester police responding to reports of a stolen car Monday morning were told a man had robbed a woman he knew and was driving her around the city in a car that had been reported stolen.

When officers located the car, the man — identified as James Albert, 38 — allegedly attempted to drive away, hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle in the process.

Officers caught Albert in some nearby woods after he ran off after the car became stuck in a snowbank, and found the woman safe in the car, police said in a news release.

Albert was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, stalking, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and breach of bail.

He also had outstanding warrants out for his arrest, police said.