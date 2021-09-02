Police: Manchester man tried to film under girl's skirt at Mall of NH

Sep. 2—A Manchester man is under arrest, accused of attempting to shoot video underneath a girl's skirt at the Mall of New Hampshire back in June, police said.

On June 25, a woman reported to Manchester police that a man was walking behind her and her young daughters while they were at the Mall of New Hampshire, carrying what looked like a lunchbox. At the time, one of the woman's daughters was wearing a skirt.

The mom accused the man of "moving the box back and forth in the direction of the girls," Manchester police said in a release.

"(He) appeared to be pointing it underneath the girl's skirt," police said. "The woman immediately confronted the man and saw what she believed to be a recording device in the pocket of the lunchbox."

Manchester police investigated and identified the man involved as Robert Torre, 39, of Manchester. Police obtained a search warrant for Torre's home.

"During the search of Torre's residence several electronic devices were seized," police said. "Videos found on these devices substantiate the initial report that Torre was attempting to take video up the juvenile victim's skirt."

Torre was charged with one count of violation of privacy (attempted). He will be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on October 6.

