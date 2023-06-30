Police: Manchester man with violent history steals phone from victim playing basketball, stabs him

Authorities arrested a suspect accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone while he was playing a basketball game and then stabbing him Thursday night.

Leonardo Phillips, 28, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault.

Officers responding to the area of Pine and Bridge Street around 4:50 p.m. found a 36-year-old man lying on his back suffering from a stab wound, according to Manchester Police. Officials say he is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the victim was playing basketball in Pulaski Park and put his cell phone on the ground when Phillips allegedly stole the phone and took off. Police say the victim chased Phillips but returned to the court shortly and said he had been stabbed.

“Once again, an offender with multiple sets of bail conditions, a history of arrests for violent crime, and prior failures to appear in court was free in the community and committed a violent offense,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said. “We need the rest of the criminal justice system to act appropriately to help prevent these kinds of crimes by ensuring community safety.”

Phillips will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

