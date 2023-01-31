Police: Manchester student arrested in high school parking lot with loaded firearm

A 16-year-old boy allegedly armed with a stolen gun was taken into custody on assault charges in the Manchester High School parking lot on Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen was wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a serious assault that took place in Manchester around 8 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After an extensive investigation into Friday’s assault, police obtained a warrant for the teen. As officers located him in the parking lot of Manchester High School, school resource officers and detectives approached him, according to police. When they attempted to detain him, he allegedly began to resist, police said.

After taking him into custody, officers found he was armed with a loaded Glock 9mm firearm, police said. A check of the firearm’s serial number allegedly showed it was stolen out of Georgia in June 2022, police said.

Manchester Superintendent of Schools Matthew Geary said in a letter to parents on Monday that administrators were notified that a Manchester Public School student was taken into police custody for possession of a loaded firearm . Geary said the student had arrived on the school grounds shortly after the school day was over when he was detained by police.

Geary acknowledged that the information could be scary to students, staff, parents and families.

“As a parent, I send my kids to our schools expecting them to be safe while they learn — not to have to worry about their safety,” Geary said in the letter. “This kind of information provokes feelings of worry and concern, and I want you to know that we are working with police and community agencies to address these issues in a variety of ways.”

The teen was charged with first-degree assault related to the Friday incident and faces charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapon on school grounds, second-degree reckless endangerment and other charges for Monday’s incident. He was transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention pending a court appearance, police said.

Story continues

Geary said possession of a firearm on school grounds is a mandatory expulsion, adding that the district will take all means necessary to keep the schools safe. He noted that in the past two weeks, there has been an uptick in fighting at Illing Middle School and Manchester High School, including a fight in the boys’ bathroom on Friday at the high school.

“We will continue to respond to these issues with consequences for the students involved and additional incidents of fighting will not be tolerated,” Geary said in the letter.

He added that there will be an additional police presence at the high school and middle school for the rest of the week.

“We understand this is very difficult for students and will have support available for those who need it,” Geary said.