Police: Manchester woman charged with DUI after hitting pole, teen mowing lawn in Hooksett

Jul. 29—A Manchester woman was charged with drunk driving Thursday after Hooksett police allege she hit a 13-year-old with her car before crashing into a utility pole. The teenager was mowing a neighbor's lawn at the time of the crash.

Around 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Hooksett police and fire crews responded to Martins Ferry Road for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, investigators determined a car driven by Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester was traveling east on Martins Ferry Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and hit a 13-year-old juvenile who was mowing a neighbor's lawn. Panyanouvong then hit an Eversource pole and continued traveling approximately 50 yards further before coming to a stop, Hooksett police said in a news release.

The 13-year-old juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by the Hooksett Fire Department for further evaluation.

Hooksett police allege Panyanouvong admitted to drinking alcohol before she drove, and claim she showed signs of impairment.

Hooksett police said Panyanouvong refused to take a field sobriety test. and was subsequently arrested for DUI, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Panyanouvong refused additional tests and was booked, bailed, and released to a sober party on personal recognizance bail with a court date of August, 25 at the Merrimack County Superior Court.