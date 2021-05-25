Police: Man's body found outside abandoned Penn Hills home

May 25—A young man was found shot to death Monday evening outside an abandoned Penn Hills home.

Police Chief Howard Burton said residents along Gibson Street reported hearing multiple gunshots around 7:15 p.m.

Responding officers searched the area and found the body of a black man lying outside a structure at the end of the street. Gibson Street is a dead-end road off Orange Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Allegheny County Police said. His age was not known.

Burton said they have no information about possible suspects or what led to this incident. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477 or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .