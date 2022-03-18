Police: Man's body found in wooded area near Fort Harrison State Park

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was discovered Thursday in a wooded area by a person walking their dog.

The dog walker reported the body about 2:30 p.m. near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road, near Fort Harrison State Park. Police said when first responders arrived, they determined the man was likely recently placed there and deliberately covered with leaves.

A post-mortem exam by the Marion County Coroner’s Office on Friday determined he died from a gunshot wound, which likely occurred overnight Wednesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they believe the man died elsewhere and later was placed in the wooded area.

The man did not have identification on him, police noted, but he is believed to be middle-aged.

Lawrence Police detectives, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and Marion County Forensic Services Agency are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near Lee Road or Trilobi Drive on Wednesday night into Thursday morning to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Body found in Fort Harrison State Park by person walking dog