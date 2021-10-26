Police: Man's statements after fatal Butler County stabbing led to his arrest

Oct. 26—An altercation between two men late Thursday night in Hanover Twp. resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, and a man was arrested this weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Darrtown Road about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

It was reported that a physical altercation took place between two men, Justin Nix and the victim, Ricky Wagers. Wagers, 39 of Hamilton, suffered a knife injury to the upper chest. He was transported by friends to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered the apparent weapon. Nix, 30, of Hamilton, was wanted for questioning in the incident. He was arrested Friday afternoon on an outstanding drug warrant and was questioned by detectives about the homicide. He was then booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Lt. Ed Tanner said Monday that Nix was charged with Wagers' death based on statements he made to detectives after he was taken into custody on Ninth Avenue in Hamilton.

Nix was arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court on Monday morning for the outstanding warrant and is expected to be video arraigned today in area court on the other charges. The assault case is in Butler County Area I's jurisdiction.

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, including one from a Darrtown Road resident who said there was a lot of fighting next door.

"Now there is somebody out in the road yelling and screaming," caller said

A frantic man called and said someone had stabbed his brother in the neck. He said the suspects had stolen his truck a few days before. He was getting belongings out of a truck when a suspect stabbed his brother and they took off in vehicles heading toward Hamilton, he said.

Nicholas Nix, who lives at the Darrtown Road residence, told deputies he was getting out of his truck when Rick Wagers came outside and got into an altercation with Justin.

Story continues

"Nicholas pulled the suspect off his brother. At that time the suspect fled. Nicholas noticed the victim was stabbed," according to the sheriff's office report.

A sobbing woman called 911 and said she was on the way to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital.

"He's dying, he's dying," she screams. "Rick breathe, Rick breathe. He's about to die."

Anyone who has any information in this ongoing investigation, please contact the sheriff's office at 513-785-1209.