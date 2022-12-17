Police: Man's threat toward mother led to SWAT standoff

Dec. 16—A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after, police said, he threw an assortment of household objects at his mother and threatened to kill her, triggering an hourslong standoff.

James Martinez, 43, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Friday.

This is the second time Martinez has been charged with attacking his mother, although charges in the previous case were dropped after he was deemed not competent to stand trial. Martinez's behavior during his initial court appearance Friday led prosecutors to question his competency to face the current charges.

"Any party in a case can raise competency on a defendant, and I would feel bad if I didn't," said Assistant District Attorney Morgan Wood. "If the court wants to make some additional inquiries to make sure that this gentleman understands what's going on, that's fine, but I really — I feel uncomfortable with this."

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Martinez threw groceries, a hammer and chairs in his mother's direction. The domestic dispute led to a standoff with Santa Fe police and the department's SWAT team, which lasted from about 1:50 p.m. until about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police were dispatched to a home on Viento Del Norte after receiving a call that a man was throwing an assortment of items at his mother. The woman was heard screaming and having a hard time getting away from her son, according to the criminal complaint.

Martinez's mother was in distress and shaking when officers arrived at her south side home. She told police she was sitting on the couch when her son came downstairs from his room and started yelling profanities at her, the complaint states.

Martinez started throwing groceries — including cans of food — at his elderly mother before throwing a "mallet hammer" with a rubber head and wooden handle in her direction. He threatened to kill his mother at the same time, according to the complaint.

Story continues

Martinez then proceeded to grab chairs from the kitchen table and hurl them at his mother, the complaint says. None of the items hit his mother, but she told officers she was scared her son would hit her with other objects, including a nearby kitchen knife.

Martinez eventually grabbed food and "a bunch of movies" before heading upstairs to his room.

Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said police do not know why Martinez attacked his mother.

Officers entered the house and tried communicating with Martinez, according to the complaint. Martinez refused to leave his room, barricaded himself inside and told police he was armed with a gun and a knife. One of the officers inside the home said he heard a loud bang, but did not know if it was a gunshot.

Martinez's mother and police left the home, leaving Martinez alone inside of the residence. Police started using a megaphone at about 2:46 p.m. to try to convince him to surrender, but were unsuccessful. The department's SWAT team was activated shortly after, according to the complaint.

Police extricated Martinez from the home at about 8:35 p.m., according to a news release Friday. Champlin said Martinez did not leave the home voluntarily.

"Our Special Operations Teams eventually forced entry into the home through a rear glass door after our Criminal Investigations Section obtained a search warrant," Champlin wrote in an email.

He added police had used "less lethal chemical agents" along with hours of negotiations to try to get Martinez to leave the residence.

Champlin said Martinez's mother told law enforcement a gun was inside of the house — stored within a lock box with a key nearby — but officers did not find a firearm near Martinez when he was apprehended.

"The home was in complete disarray, with items strewn about throughout the home making searching extremely difficult," Champlin wrote.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 11:30 p.m., according to the facility's online records. He had a virtual hearing Friday afternoon in front of Judge Dev Atma Khalsa, where Martinez was granted release and ordered to visit pretrial services on Monday.

Martinez refused legal counsel from the public defender's office, and asked the court to pay for his housing. It was unclear whether he asked the court to do so because he is not allowed to go back to his home under the conditions of his release, or whether it was due to the damage the residence sustained Thursday.

"Will the court and everybody else agree that since my house was messed up that they will pay for a hotel or something for me to stay in because you can't have gas thrown into somebody's house illegally," Martinez said during the proceeding. "There were some things lost, not only love and life, but insurance and everything else."

When asked if his mother lives with him, Martinez claimed she does not and said the name the judge provided was "not even her real name."

Martinez was charged with battery against a household member in September 2021 after being accused of pushing his mother to the ground. She told responding officers her son has behavioral health issues and had not been taking his medication, according to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 24, 2021 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

"[Martinez's mother] said James has never been violent with her in the past and she was more emotionally hurt that he did this to her," the complaint stated.

The battery charge was dropped on Jan. 18 after Martinez was ruled not competent to stand trial, according to online court records.

Martinez has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.