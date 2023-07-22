Police:Manwho escaped Hartford halfway house arrested after drug investigation

Jul. 21—More recently, on July 11, a Windsor Locks officer assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force spotted Michaud in a vehicle on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford, according to police.

Detectives from Windsor locks responded with an unmarked vehicle and trailed the vehicle Michaud was in until reaching the intersection of Park and Lafayette streets, according to police.

Windsor Locks and Hartford police coordinated a stop of the vehicle and blocked it in so he couldn't escape, police said. Once Michaud was removed from the vehicle, officers found a pistol on front seat floor, along with 300 bags of packaged fentanyl and 4 ounces of suspected cocaine, police said.

Michaud was taken into custody by Hartford Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of with the intent to sell, and several firearms charges. He is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Hartford on Aug. 8.

—

CT dog bitten by rattlesnake 'regaining his confidence'

—

Founders expect to open Windsor's Dudleytown Brewing soon