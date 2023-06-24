Police: As many as four suspects forced their way into home

Jun. 24—Norman police have identified a suspect arrested Wednesday in connection with a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Las Colinas Lane.

As many as three other individuals wearing dark clothing and masks and possibly armed forced their way into the residence, according to police department news release.

Elishua Benjamin, 27, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police reported.

"Once on scene, officers located one of the suspects, later identified as Benjamin, running from the residence with a firearm taken from inside the home," spokesperson Sarah Schettler said in the release.

Benjamin was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of second-degree burglary, carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying or possessing a firearm after previous felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.

He remained jailed Friday night.

Police believe three additional suspects who were also possibly armed were involved in the incident.

All of the outstanding suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks during the burglary, police reported.

After taking Benjamin into custody Wednesday, police reported searching for at least one burglary suspect in the area of 48th Avenue Northwest and Tecumseh Road.

A portion of 48th between Tecumseh and Rock Creek roads was closed to all traffic for about two hours while officers searched for the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at about 9:58 a.m. Wednesday.

"The resident was alerted that four individuals forced entry into the home via its video surveillance system," Schettler said in the release.

All search efforts were eventually discontinued.

"Officers actively searched the residence and surrounding area for approximately three hours Wednesday, but were unable to locate any other suspects," Schettler said in the release. "Based on the initial investigation, police believe this to be an isolated incident."

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the other suspects is asked to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).

The incident remains under investigation, police said.