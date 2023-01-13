Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar

A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute.

Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in the area of the Harvard Square MBTA station around 5 p.m. spoke with the victim and learned one of the attackers was armed with a crowbar, according to the Transit Police Department.

The group continued to travel to Kenmore Station from Park Street where they attacked and robbed another victim while on board a Green Line trolley, police said. The group also allegedly “threatened several commuters on board the trolley with violence.”

Police say they then continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim who was on the station platform, causing facial injuries. After this assault and robbery, the group is said to have fled onto the right-of-way in the direction of Brookline.

Parrish Jones, 25, of Dorchester, William Windham, 21, of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester were taken into custody following an extensive search of the area.

All three suspects will face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

There was no word on if the fourth suspect was tracked down.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

