Police, March 10

Mar. 10—State police incidents reported

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

— A total of 100 collectible model trains, with a combined value of $10,000, and $540 worth of Magpul gun magazines were stolen from a storage unit on Susquehanna Boulevard, Hazle Twp., on Friday around 4 p.m. A $10 padlock was also damaged. The victim is a 59-year-old Hazleton man.

— Siding and a gutter at 818 Winters Ave., Hazle Twp., were reported damaged to troopers. The damage happened between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:31 a.m. Saturday and was valued at $50. The victim was listed as Joseph Skokoski, 57, Hazle Twp.

— A check deposited in a mailbox on East Oak Street, Banks Twp., in March was intercepted before it reached the intended recipient. The check was altered and cashed under a different name. The investigation continues and the victim is listed as a 32-year-old Tresckow woman.

LANSFORD

Cops: Man admits to stealing pills

A Lansford man admitted to stealing another man's prescription pills on Dec. 12, court papers say.

Joseph B. Hollan, 45, faces robbery, theft and two counts of simple assault by borough police. The charges were filed against him Feb. 3 and bail was set at $50,000 Feb. 22 by Magisterial District Judge Eric Schrantz, Jim Thorpe.

The alleged victim told police he was getting out of his car on Kline Avenue after leaving the hospital when Hollan approached and began hitting him.

He said Hollan ripped off his hooded sweatshirt and took his book bag, police wrote. The man later found the bag missing $200, a Samsung cellphone and his medication, court papers state. Hollan told police the man was "running his mouth" about a prior assault and he grabbed the bag for the drugs, police wrote.