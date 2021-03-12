Police, March 11

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
Mar. 11—LANSFORD

Man allegedly made bogus 911 calls

A Lansford man faces charges after repeatedly calling authorities about emergencies that turned out to be bogus, court papers say.

Jewel Cauley, 38, faces a misdemeanor for communications with 911 by borough police. The charge was filed against him Dec. 1 and he was released on $200 unsecured bail Feb. 17 by Magisterial District Judge Casimir Kosciolek, Lansford.

Lansford police said they and the Carbon County Communication Center received several calls from Cauley regarding alarming and false accusations over a period of time in November. Each time an officer responded they learned the calls weren't true, court papers state. His claims involved family members threatening to kill him and following him around in invisible clothing, police wrote. He claimed they also put knife blades in the door frame, shot guns inside and outside the apartment building and demanded him to have sexual intercourse with a juvenile, according to police.

Arrest papers state he requested an ambulance on Nov. 4 but while at the hospital refused to cooperate with medical staff and was returned home. Police said they made several attempts to get him help but he refused to comply and was advised several times to only call 911 and police for a true emergency.

Cops: Man 'acting unusually' faces drug chargesLansford police say they charged a man after responding to a report of someone acting unusually.

David A. Messinger, 33, faces use or possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by Lansford police. The charges were filed against him Oct. 29 and bail was set at $2,000 March 3 by Magisterial District Judge Casimir Kosciolek, Lansford.

Police said they were called to Lansford Town Houses for a man "tweaking" out and urinating in public at 7:39 a.m. Sept. 30. Lansford was joined by Summit Hill police who found Messinger staggering east on Patterson Street, court papers state. He told officers he ingested prescription Percocets but he also had a bag containing a residue which Messinger said was meth, police wrote.

TAMAQUA

Man accused of trespassing

A man was arrested after a woman returned home on March 6 to find her apartment door open and items missing from inside it, court papers say.

Francis L. Eisenberg, 33, Tamaqua, was charged with criminal trespass and defiant trespass by Tamaqua police. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail Saturday by Magisterial District Judge Stephen Bayer, Tamaqua.

Arrest papers state the woman told police several things were missing from the apartment at 34 Hunter St., including a television stand and a bed frame. Video footage in the area showed Eisenberg loading items taken from the apartment into the bed of white pickup truck after previously being told by the woman and by police to stay away from the property, court papers state.

