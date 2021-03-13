Police, March 13

Mar. 12—State police incidents reported

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

—The passenger side window on a 1996 Toyota owned by a 47-year-old Hazleton woman, was smashed with a rock while parked and disabled on Interstate 81 North in Butler Twp., between 12 a.m. on March 5 and 9:43 a.m. on March 10. The window was valued at $100. Anyone with information can contact police at 570-459-3890.

—An $800 radio controlled car, a $1 wallet, a $5 black book bag and cash were taken during a robbery that reportedly happened in a parking lot on Cando Expressway in Hazle Twp., on March 8. The victims are listed as a 38-year-old Hazle Twp. man and a 28-year-old Hazle Twp. woman. The investigation is ongoing.

State police at Frackville reported the following:

—Joseph W. Ritter, 32, Saint Clair, was traveling south on Burma Road, Ryan Twp., on March 9 at 10:24 p.m. but was driving too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving traveled off the right shoulder and crashed into a snow bank, causing disabling damage to the car, which was towed away. Ritter sustained a suspected minor injury and was taken to a hospital by Pottsville/Schuylkill Haven EMS.

KLINE TWP.

Woman charged for grocery store theft

A McAdoo woman was charged following a Dec. 13 theft at a grocery store, court papers say.

Joyce C. Lawhon, 59, faces retail theft by Kline Twp. police who filed the case against her Dec. 22. She was released on her own recognizance March 2 by Magisterial District Judge Stephen Bayer, Tamaqua.

According to arrest papers, she paid for a shopping cart full of groceries but had $60.24 worth of merchandise in her purse that she didn't pay for.