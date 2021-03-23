Police, March 23

Axios

10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, including one police officer, the local police department confirmed.What we know: A suspect was in custody and being treated for injuries, Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said. The slain officer was Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene and had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010, said police Chief Maris Herold, who described him as ""heroic."Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 County police, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metropolitan agencies joined officers' response to the incident after a 911 call was made shortly before 3 p.m. local time. The only person with significant injuries was the suspect, Yamaguchi said. A motive had not been determined, he said.A live television feed showed a shirtless man being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs with a bloodied right leg. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed the injured person in custody is the suspect.What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a statement Monday night, "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it's not our friends, coworkers and neighbors, but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don't personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."Polis, a Boulder resident, added that he's "grieving with my community and all Coloradans."U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Lafayette) tweeted he was "praying for the entire" Boulder community and "all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson said in a statement that he's "committed Denver safety resources to assist with this situation for as long as needed."What's next: Herold said the "very complex" investigation would take at least five days to complete. Authorities were working to identify victims and notify families Monday night.The big picture: Colorado has been at the center of multiple fatal shootings in the past few years, the most recent being in 2019 when two students opened fire in a charter school in Highlands Ranch, ending in one death and eight injuries.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.