Police, March 23

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
1 min read

Mar. 23—State police incident reports

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

— Joseph Zeck, 56, Hazle Twp., faces charges after troopers responded to Stockton Mountain Road on March 20 around 5 p.m. for a reported harassment involving a 52-year-old Hazle Twp. woman.

— An 84-year-old woman living on Harwood Road, Hazle Twp., was contacted via telephone by someone who convinced her to buy $12,500 in gift cards at different locations. The woman released the PIN numbers of all the 25 cards to the caller. Anyone with information can call troopers at 570-459-3890.

HAZLE TWP.

Man allegedly gave pot to teenagerState police at Hazleton say a Hazle Twp. man gave a teenager marijuana.

A count of corruption of minors was filed against Seth D. Quinn, 19, on Nov. 5. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail March 16 by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp.

Troopers said they were called about a 14-year-old girl on Old Street, Hazle Twp., at 3:37 a.m. Aug. 20 and found her visibly intoxicated. Arrest papers state troopers were told the girl snuck out of her home around 3 a.m. and went to Quinn's house at 852 Old St., where he gave her marijuana.

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

