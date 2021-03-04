Police, March 4

Mar. 3—State police incident reports

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

—The driver's side door on a 2013 Infiniti G37 was damaged while parked at Walmart, Hazle Twp., on Feb. 16. The vehicle owner reported last seeing his vehicle without damage at 6:30 p.m. No evidence and no witnesses were on scene.

—A 28-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both from Hazle Twp., reported physical contact with each other during a Feb. 28 dispute at 8:30 p.m. on Upper Street in Hazle Twp. Both were cited for harassment.

—Troopers received a complaint for unemployment fraud on March 1 at 4:25 p.m. During the investigation they learned an unemployment account was opened in the victim's name without authorization. The location of the incident was listed at 2542 Christine Road in Hazle Twp.

—Troopers responding to a report of a disoriented man behind the wheel of a vehicle on Airport Road in Hazle Twp., on Feb. 24 around 8 a.m., saw drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. The investigation, which involves a 41-year-old Hazleton man, is ongoing.

BUTLER TWP.

NC man accused of stealing car

A North Carolina man is accused of stealing a $48,000 car, court papers say.

Jeffrey M. Clay, 30, of Hickory, North Carolina, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor vehicles. The charges were filed against him Jan. 15 and bail was set at $10,000 Feb. 16 by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, Butler Twp.

The Audi A5 owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car was reported stolen from Barbush Auto Sales and Towing, 229 Sleepy Hollow Road on Dec. 24 and four days later Tamaqua police stopped the vehicle, finding Clay was driving it, arrest papers state.

Man allegedly broke into camper to avoid the cold

A wanted Berwick man, who called police about his disabled vehicle on Feb. 27, broke into a camper to avoid the cold, court papers say.

Charles E. Delaney, 50, faces criminal trespass, flight avoid apprehension and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail on March 1 by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, Butler Twp.

Police said he called about his vehicle being disabled at 400 Old Airport Road on Feb. 27 at 6:15 a.m. stating he was stranded for over 12 hours and was so cold he was losing feeling in his lower extremities. While en route, police were told he broke into a near by camper and was waiting there for police, court papers state.

Police found Delaney in the camper and learned he was wanted in two cases — one a driving under the influence violation and the other a narcotics charge. Inside his vehicle, which was near a pond, police said they found a glass pipe with residue in it.