Police: Marietta home invasion suspect smashed door, slashed resident in 'bizarre' attack

Dec. 22—A New Jersey man arrested after he reportedly broke into a home on North Saint Mary's Lane is accused of smashing the house's door and slashing its owner with a shard of glass, Marietta police said.

Harjit Singh, 32, was charged with home invasion, obstruction of justice, terroristic threats, aggravated battery and damage to property following the incident around noon Wednesday.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release Thursday Singh knocked on the house's door around 11:55 a.m. and then began breaking the door's glass when confronted by the man who owned the home. Singh then vandalized the mailbox before damaging plants, glass and a table on the front porch.

Singh began to try to enter the home again, but was fended off by the homeowner. Singh slashed the man's side with a piece of broken glass, police said.

When officers arrived, Singh had blood on his hands and feet, according to police. He was stunned by officers with a Taser, and a knife was recovered on his person, though Singh did not use the knife in the attack.

McPhilamy said police have no indication of a connection between Singh and the homeowner, calling the incident a "bizarre midday attack" in the news release.