Police: Marietta man arrested after woman escapes kidnap attempt

Dec. 15—A Marietta man was arrested last week, accused by police of carjacking and attempting to kidnap a woman outside of a Marietta grocery store.

Randy Harmon, 34, was arrested by Marietta police on the evening of Dec. 6 on charges of attempted kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault, among other charges.

According to Marietta police, Harmon forced Tomeka Harris into her car at gunpoint just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, as she returned to her car after shopping at the Kroger at the corner of Delk and Powers Ferry roads.

Police said Harmon forced Harris over the center console of the car and into the passenger's seat before driving off. Harris put up a fight, however, and opened the passenger's side door before jumping out of the moving vehicle.

Harris suffered minor injuries, police said, and both Marietta and Cobb police officers began searching the area for the stolen car.

The car was located in a nearby subdivision within an hour of the carjacking. Harris's belongings were still in the car, police added.

Police located a different stolen vehicle later in the evening and arrested Harmon, who was driving the vehicle. Officers determined it was the same car Harmon had driven to the Kroger parking lot that morning, according to police.

"The Marietta Police Department would like to publicly commend Tomeka Harris for her determination, courage, and resilience in the face of danger," Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell said in statement. "Law Enforcement agencies preach RUN HIDE FIGHT and/or AVOID DENY DEFEND regularly, and Ms. Harris absolutely used those same principles while being attacked by a man with a gun. We are grateful that she is safe, and that her property was all recovered."