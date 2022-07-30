Police: Marietta man intentionally rammed woman's car before fleeing

Jul. 30—A Marietta man was charged Thursday for a hit and run against a car with a family inside.

According to a warrant, Juan Manuel Martinez Montoya intentionally crashed his 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 into the vehicle of Maria Martinez, who was driving with three family members inside the car. Montoya then fled the scene of the wreck.

Montoya, 35, pursued Martinez's car from a parking lot onto East-West Connector while trying to collide with Martinez, the warrant alleges.

Martinez attempted to flee from Montoya, initiating a right-hand turn onto southbound Hicks Road, where Montoya then collided with the vehicle's driver's side, according to reports.

Montoya is charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first degree cruelty to a child and one count of hit and run. He is incarcerated at the Cobb County jail and being held without bond.