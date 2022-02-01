Police: Marion man fired more than a dozen gunshots at Muncie house

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police say a Marion man early Sunday fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home in Muncie, north of the Ball State University campus, where a party was taking place.

A city police officer reported he saw 22-year-old Dakota Jordan Kennedy firing a handgun outside the house, in the 2400 block of North Ball Avenue, about 1:15 a.m.

The Grant County man was apprehended after police chased a car Kennedy was reportedly a passenger in from Muncie to Marion.

No injuries were reported at the Ball Avenue home. Investigators reported recovering 14 shell casings outside, and "several projectiles from inside the residence."

Witnesses provided police with a photo of a man — alleged to have been Kennedy —they said had been "carrying a handgun and causing problems at the party."

After his arrest in Marion, Kennedy told officers that while he was at the Muncie party, a person he did not know had pointed a gun at him.

He said he "went outside and fired his entire magazine at the house, specifically trying to hit but not kill the unknown subject."

Police found one handgun and a portion of another in the vehicle Kennedy was in. The vehicle stopped in Marion after hitting "spike strips," and other occupants of the car apparently were able to escape on foot.

Kennedy — prohibited from possessing guns due to his criminal record — was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license and obstruction of justice.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $25,000 bond.

According to Grant County court records, Kennedy's record includes convictions for battery on a person less than 14 years old, domestic battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman, possession of a controlled substance and strangulation.

