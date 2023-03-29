Police: Marlborough teen wanted for felonies arrested after car chase
A Marlborough teen was arrested after leading police on a highway chase Wednesday morning.
Marlborough police say the 17-year-old was wanted for multiple felonies and violent crimes from multiple towns. When police attempted to arrest him, the teen got in a car and fled onto Route 290.
The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Police were able to arrest him a short tune later.
There were no serious injuries in the crash.
No other information was made immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
