Police: Marlborough teen wanted for felonies arrested after car chase

A Marlborough teen was arrested after leading police on a highway chase Wednesday morning.

Marlborough police say the 17-year-old was wanted for multiple felonies and violent crimes from multiple towns. When police attempted to arrest him, the teen got in a car and fled onto Route 290.

The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Police were able to arrest him a short tune later.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

No other information was made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

