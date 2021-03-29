Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

  • A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Authorities say the parents of the suspect in a deadly convenience store shooting and apartment fire were found shot to death in the home. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
  • Workers wheel a gurney, with what police on the scene confirmed as a dead body, away from a home in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Authorities say the parents of the suspect in a deadly convenience store shooting and apartment fire were found shot to death in the home. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
  • Workers wheel a gurney, with what police on the scene confirmed as a dead body, away from a home in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Authorities say the parents of the suspect in a deadly convenience store shooting and apartment fire were found shot to death in the home. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
  • Baltimore County police investigate a shooting Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at the Maryland convenience store and gas station. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at the store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
  • A young man sits on the curb grieving, with a bouquet of roses on the grass that he brought to the scene of a shooting Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms stor was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
  • Baltimore County police investigate a shooting Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms stor was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said.

Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement.

Police also believe Green shot and killed his parents who were found dead at their home in an unincorporated part of the county called Baldwin.

Detectives said Green left the convenience store and set his apartment on fire, according to the statement. He was later found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was unclear when his parents died but police said both appeared to have been shot.

Daniel Brennaman, 73, a neighbor who lives two doors down from the home where the bodies were found, said he noticed a police cruiser and saw a photographer out in front of the house when he was walking his dog on Sunday evening.

“A storm blew through here, and I thought it was a car accident around the corner,” he said. “I haven’t heard a thing.”

Brennaman said he has exchanged greetings and small talk with the husband and wife who live in that Manor Road home but couldn’t recall their names and didn’t know them personally.

“I wave at him from time to time. He’s always working in his yard,” he said.

Online property records show that the home where police found the parents’ bodies is owned by Olivia D. Green and Douglas J. Green.

Royal Farms spokesperson Breahna Brown said the company had no immediate comment on the shooting at its store.

The condition of the person who was wounded at the convenience store wasn't released. Police said the person was recovering at a local hospital.

Police said detectives believe all three shootings are connected and they were not looking for any additional suspects.

More information was expected to be released at a news conference Monday morning.

___

Kunzelman reported from College Park, Md.

