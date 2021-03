The Takeout

If you were a kid who read books for fun and felt like an 80-year-old woman trapped in an 8-year-old’s body, you were American Girl’s primary demographic. All the other dolls on the market had accessories like barrettes and hair brushes, while American Girl dolls had cool accessories like tiny wooden ladles or hand-woven fishing baskets. And if you, like me, never got your own American Girl doll because your father thought an $82 doll with several hundred dollars’ worth of accessories sold separately was a “racket,” you had to make do with the catalogs and your imagination.