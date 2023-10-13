Police: Maryland woman asked 911 for help as gunshot heard

The Pinesburg-area woman who was allegedly shot to death by her husband Thursday morning told a Washington County 911 call-taker that her husband had just shot her and she needed help, according to charging documents filed in district court.

Joann Kay Martz, 66, gave the 911 call-taker her Cedar Ridge Road address and as she continued to yell for help, a gunshot was heard in the background, charging documents state.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office detective who wrote the charging documents report stated, "there is a male voice in the background stating something that is inaudible, however, it sounds as if the male says, 'This way you don't have to suffer.'"

Then another gunshot is heard.

When Joann Martz can no longer be heard on the phone, a male voice gets on the phone and allegedly says, "'This is her husband, I just shot my wife,'" charging documents state. The male voice asks 911 dispatch to send police, provides the address and his name, "David Lee Martz," and says the rifle is in the carport and the house is unlocked.

David Leslie Martz Jr., 73, allegedly told 911 he shot her three times and she was dead.

When deputies arrived at the home near the south end of Cedar Ridge Road and took David Martz into custody, Martz allegedly told them his wife was in the family room or back room.

Emergency medical services personnel checked Joann Martz and determined she was dead from a gunshot wound, charging documents state.

Deputies found no one else in the home. They found the rifle in the carport.

David Martz was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

He appeared frail, sitting and wearing a green blanket-type drape while visible via a video feed from the Washington County Detention Center on Friday afternoon for his bond hearing in district court.

Judge Mark D. Thomas ordered Martz held without bond and ordered a competency evaluation for Martz.

Assistant State's Attorney Dakota Parrish asked for no bond given the serious nature of the offenses, what was heard and what deputies found, and the defendant's serious admission.

Assistant Public Defender Andrew Smith said Martz didn't appear to have a previous criminal record.

When asked by the judge if a competency evaluation should be ordered, Smith said that may be in Martz's benefit given his lack of criminal history, age and the seriousness of the offense.

There was no reference in court documents to how long the Martzes had been married.

The Martzes bought their home northwest of Williamsport 30 years ago, according to Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation property records.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland wife asks 911 for help as gunshot heard