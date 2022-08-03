Police: Marysville man exchanged drugs for sex with minor

Aug. 3—Law enforcement officials said Monday that a 64-year-old Marysville man was arrested Sunday on allegations that he provided methamphetamine to a juvenile female in exchange for "sexual favors."

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol requested the assistance of the sheriff's office at about 7:48 p.m. Sunday at Quick Stop Gas Station on Bogue Road in Yuba City.

Smallwood said the California Highway Patrol was "out with an older male subject and a female juvenile" and advised deputies with the sheriff's office that the encounter was "suspicious and the female was refusing to provide information."

A deputy from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and identified the female from prior police interactions, Smallwood said. The male subject involved in the alleged incident was 64-year-old Marysville resident David Hill. The sheriff's office said it had prior knowledge that confirmed Hill was not related to the juvenile female.

Prior to the juvenile's parents response to law enforcement regarding the incident, the female allegedly told the responding Sutter County deputy that "Hill was providing methamphetamine to her in exchange for sexual favors."

"The juvenile disclosed that on this day, Hill provided her with methamphetamine which she smoked inside his vehicle and in exchanged she provided sex," Smallwood said in a statement. "The juvenile advised this has been occurring over a two-day period."

Once further investigation was completed, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office determined it had enough evidence to arrest Hill on several charges that included sex with a minor 14 years of age or younger, providing a minor with narcotics, and unlawful sex with a minor.

Smallwood said the case is still under investigation and more details could be released at a later date.

Hill was booked into Sutter County Jail and as of Tuesday afternoon was still in custody with bail set at $500,000. A pre-preliminary hearing for Hill will take place on Aug. 10 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12.