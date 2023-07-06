Police: Mashpee man pocketed security deposits, ghosted apartment renters in Boston larceny scheme

A Mashpee man pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in security deposits and ghosted a number of prospective apartment renters in an elaborate larceny scheme in Boston, law enforcement officials said.

Timothy Andreev, 40, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday in East Boston District Court on eight outstanding warrants for larceny by scheme, according to the Boston Police Department.

In the last month alone, police say officers assigned to District A-7 in East Boston received eight reports of fraud involving victims who reached out to Andreev on Facebook Messenger to arrange a time to view apartments he claimed to be renting in the area.

Andreev would show the apartment and obtain a deposit to secure the rental with keys at a later date before blocking each of the victims’ phone numbers, police allege.

Throughout the course of the alleged scheme, Andreev is said to have pocketed about $32,000.

In the wake of Andreev’s arrest, police shared the following tips on how to avoid falling victim to rental schemes:

Do not wire funds to people you do not know.



Do not put money towards a house or apartment you have not seen.



Confirm the identity of the landlord by researching public records to find out who owns the property you are seeking to rent or purchase.



Do not fill out applications online until you have met directly with the property manager.



Know local rental prices.



Look for online reviews, references, and testimonials from past inhabitants.



Be wary if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen.



Be wary if a potential renter says they are out of town and will send you a cashiers’ check.



Be wary if a potential landlord says he is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account.



Do not accept overpayment for properties. If you receive a check for more than the specified amount, return it. Do not deposit it.



An investigation into Andreev’s alleged actions remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

