Police: Masked, camouflaged subject sought in connection to Everett shooting

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in Everett.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Courtland Street and Robin Street around 7:25 p.m. found an adult male victim who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Everett Police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say they’re looking for a man wearing camouflage clothing and an orange face mask in connection to the crime.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

