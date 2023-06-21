Police: Masked man fires pellet gun at husband and wife walking down street in Groveland

Groveland police are investigating after a masked man reportedly fired a pellet gun at his husband and wife while they were walking down a street over the weekend,

The couple was walking near Main Street and Elm Park after 8:00 p.m. when a red Honda Civic carrying four passengers drove by. A masked man leaned out a window and began to fire at the pair, they told police.

The man told police his jacket and his wife’s umbrella were struck. Neither one was hurt.

Groveland police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity or info on the suspects by calling Groveland police at 978-521-1212.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW