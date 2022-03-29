Police: Masked men stole laptop from store in Manchester

Mar. 29—MANCHESTER — Police say three men wearing ski masks attempted to steal laptops Monday night from the P.C. Richard and Son store on Hale Road.

Lt. Ryan Shea said the men entered the store and pushed employees while attempting to steal three MacBook laptop computers from the store. The individuals fled in a white sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate that did not match the vehicle.

Shea said that police recovered two of the laptops at the scene, and no weapons were implied or used nor any injuries reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.