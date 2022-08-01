Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation

A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said.

Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal restraint, burglary, and resisting arrest, according to the Hampstead Police Department. Camille Knox, 37, of Athol, is facing charges including accomplice to armed robbery, disobeying an officer, and operating with a suspended license.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the Extra Mart on Emerson Avenue in Hampstead around 2:15 a.m. learned Robles had entered the store with what was believed to be a firearm before fleeing in a sedan with Knox, his fiancé, police said.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle in question on Route 111 and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle turned onto Hickory Road and pulled into the driveway of a home. The officer then made contact with the vehicle, but Robles allegedly held a gun to Knox’s head and threatened to harm her. They then sped away.

Officers were later called to a home on Wellington Drive for a report of an armed home invasion around 2:40 a.m.

“It was reported that a suspect had several members of the household held hostage, at gunpoint. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle in the driveway. A perimeter was set up and additional resources were requested,” police said in a statement.

Robles allegedly tried to flee the home on multiple occasions, while holding a gun to a resident’s head. During an hourslong standoff, police say members of the home were able to get to safety, including children and a grandmother.

Knox is said to have left the home and told officers that Robles was under the influence of cocaine and meth.

The last hostage was able to escape the around 4:30 a.m. when Robles reportedly took an unknown number of pills and “passed out.” Crews then entered the home and took Robles into custody without further incident.

Story continues

There were no reported injuries during the standoff.

Robles and Knox are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW