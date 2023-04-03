Police: Mass. man arrested for sending obscene images to 13-year-old under contact name ‘Ted Bundy’

A Massachusetts man is behind bars for allegedly sending disturbing text messages to a child last week.

Jabiel Zayas, of Whitinsville, was charged with obscene matter to a minor and posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, police said.

Sutton Police say a concerned parent came to the station on March 20 after finding pornographic text messages on their 13-year-old’s cell phone. Earlier in the day, the parent took the child’s phone away for not finishing their homework. After looking through their text messages, the parent found a plethora of sexually charged pictures and videos under the contact name of “TED BUNDY” that showed an adult man “dressed as a woman,” or a possible transgender woman, according to authorities.

Furthermore, officials claim the “TED BUNDY” contact asked the child to send them inappropriate images and videos of themselves.

After a brief investigation, police identified Zayas as the contact and apprehended him.

Authorities are reminding parents to stay vigilant when it comes to their children’s use of cellular devices.

“There are individuals who look to prey upon unsuspecting and naïve children and the aftereffects can be devastating,” Sutton Police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

