Police: Mass. man arrested for theft later broke into impound lot

Feb. 25—SALEM, N.H. — A Lynn, Massachusetts, man is accused of stealing a U-Haul from the Salem police impound lot after being arrested the same day for theft, according to a statement from the department.

Police say John Murray, 27, took off from Best Buy in a U-Haul after a reported theft at the store. Officers found him near Kohl's, a mile away on Route 28, after video games were reported stolen there.

Murray gave officers a fake name and attempted to run away, according to police, but was taken into custody for resisting arrest, disobeying an officer and driving after suspension.

Police said they towed the U-Haul to the impound lot at the Veterans Memorial Parkway station while awaiting approval for a search warrant.

Records show that Murray was released on personal recognizance bail at 9:25 p.m.

But about an hour later, at 10:22 p.m., Officer Dan Nelson reported that he heard noise near the fenced-in impound lot. He said Murray was in the process of removing evidence from the U-Haul and then took off running.

Nelson says he deployed his K-9, Apollo, who brought Murray to the ground.

Murray is now held without bail for the additional charges of criminal trespass, falsifying physical evidence, breach of bail, resisting arrest and theft with two priors.