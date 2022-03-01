Police: Mass. man caused crash, refused blood draw

Mar. 1—LONDONDERRY — One driver suffered a broken arm and another was arrested Saturday after a crash on Route 102.

Police say Mitchell McGrath, 32, of Woburn was intoxicated behind the wheel at 4:12 p.m. when he turned in front of a car driving the opposite direction.

McGrath now faces charges for driving with a suspended license, falsifying physical evidence, drug possession and aggravated driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury.

Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham explained that the falsifying physical evidence charge was added when McGrath refused to provide police with a blood sample at a hospital, which a warrant had been obtained for.

Responding officers said they found drug paraphernalia in McGrath's car.

The criminal case is being prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney's Office.