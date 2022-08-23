Police: Mass. man shot in both arms outside Salem mall

Aug. 23—SALEM, N.H. — Police were called Monday night after gunshots were heard in a parking lot at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

Witnesses told police that people took off on foot and in cars, including a shooting victim, according to police Capt. Jason Smith.

Responding officers established the crime scene in a lower-level parking area.

Within 10 minutes, police said they were notified of a 19-year-old Lowell man with gunshot wounds to both arms who was dropped off at the Parkland Urgent Care on Stiles Road.

He was brought to Parkland Medical Center in Derry for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

"The victim refused to cooperate with the investigation," Smith said.

Police continue to investigate, however, Smith said it is likely "this was not a random act and there is no known ongoing threat to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem police at 603-893-1911.