Police: Mass., NH doughnut shops robbed Friday morning

Jun. 3—WINDHAM — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing tip jars from several fast food doughnut chain restaurants.

In a statement released Friday, Windham police said officers were told at about 6:30 a.m. that multiple locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had been targeted during the early morning.

Investigators believe the robbery suspect is driving a red Toyota Camry.

A Windham officer said they spotted that type of vehicle shortly after hearing of the nearby robberies and attempted to make a stop near Mammoth Road.

The driver sped off and was able to get away, according to police.

A call to Windham police headquarters at about the same time advised of an unarmed robbery at Honey Dew Donuts, 18 Mammoth Road.

Officers were told that a man wearing a surgical mask approached the drive-thru window on foot and grabbed the top jar. He was able to take off with it after a short struggle with an employee, police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Daniel Boudreau at 603-434-5577.