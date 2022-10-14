Police say the mass shooting suspect who killed 5 people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a 15-year-old boy

An ambulance believed to be carrying a shooting suspect arrives at Wake Medical Center Emergency Room in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 surrounded by police. AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker

Police said the Raleigh, North Carolina, shooting suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

He is in critical condition and is being treated at WakeMed in Raleigh, police said.

Witnesses said the gunman was wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said the suspect in the shooting that killed five people on Thursday night is a 15-year-old boy.

He is currently in critical condition, Chief of Police Estella Patterson said at a Friday morning press conference. WRAL reported that he is being treated at WakeMed in Raleigh, though police have not said how the shooting suspect was injured.

CBS 17 reported that the shooting suspect was wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun at the time of the shooting.

No motive has been reported at this time.

Police identified the five people killed in the shooting as 29-year-old off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 52-year-old Nicole Connors, 49-year-old Susan Karnatz, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, and 16-year-old James Thompson.

Two others were injured, including one Raleigh police officer who has since been released from the hospital and Marcielle Gardner, 59, who is in critical condition, police said.

The shooter opened fire in a Northeast Raleigh neighborhood at approximately 5:00 p.m., but authorities didn't contain the suspect until 8 p.m, officials said Thursday night.

Witnesses described the shooter as a "child," with one telling WRAL that they watched the shooting unfold from the back window of their home.

"He was a child. You just don't imagine things like that. You hear about school shootings and stuff, but to really see something like that in your neighborhood is just ..." one witness told WRAL.

Another witness, who said he called 911 when he heard gunshots in his neighborhood around 5:00 p.m., told WRAL he saw a gunman pass his backyard.

"He had a long-barrel shotgun," the witness said. "He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage."

One woman told WRAL that she saw the police officer, Torres, "bleeding out in the car."

"I saw the shooter running through the park behind the house connected to the Greenway," she added. "He looked like a teenager. He looked like a baby."

She continued: "It happened so fast. Like minutes."

