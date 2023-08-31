Police: Mass. woman charged in drunken, wrong-way crash in NH claimed she was ‘following her GPS’

A Haverhill woman has been charged with drunken driving after she drove the wrong way on I-93 in Salem, New Hampshire, and claimed she was ‘following her GPS.’

According to New Hampshire State Police, on August 31 around 2:30 a.m., Troopers observed a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-93 in Salem. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle as it passed the Exit 1 off-ramp.

The driver of the vehicle, Vanessa Dubey, 26, of Haverhill, MA told officers she was “following her GPS” at the time.

The area that Dubey entered the interstate is unknown as Troopers were able to intercept this vehicle before any reports to 911 were made, police said.

Dubey was placed under arrest and charged with reckless conduct, aggravated DWI, and reckless operation.

She will be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has additional details is asked to contact Trooper Olmstead at (603) 223-4381 or Benjamin.M.Olmstead@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

