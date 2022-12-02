Police: Massachusetts man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl in South Windsor

A 20-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Friday and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on numerous occasions, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Michael Luciano, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts turned himself into South Windsor police early Friday morning for an active warrant.

Luciano reportedly met the girl online and was engaged in a physical relationship with her “over the course of several months,” police said. His charges stem from a September investigation into a reported relationship he had with a teen girl starting in October of 2021, according to police.

Luciano was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault, five counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16 and risk of injury to a child.

He was held on a $75,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Friday.