Police: Massachusetts man drove 107 mph with child in his car
A Massachusetts man has been arrested, accused of driving 107 MPH with child in the car, according to state police.
On November 5, 2022, a trooper patrolling Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, noticed a white sedan pass by at a speed of 107 MPH.
The trooper stopped the vehicle, and identified the driver as Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, Mass.
There was also a young boy, and female in the car, police say.
Hosmer is being charged with reckless operation, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Hosmer has been released on bail with a scheduled court date.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW