Police: Massachusetts man drove 107 mph with child in his car

A Massachusetts man has been arrested, accused of driving 107 MPH with child in the car, according to state police.

On November 5, 2022, a trooper patrolling Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, noticed a white sedan pass by at a speed of 107 MPH.

The trooper stopped the vehicle, and identified the driver as Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, Mass.

There was also a young boy, and female in the car, police say.

Hosmer is being charged with reckless operation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hosmer has been released on bail with a scheduled court date.

