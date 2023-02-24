Police: Massachusetts man, Maine teen were found dead inside home

A Massachusetts man and a Maine teenager were killed in a home in western Maine, and the deaths were ruled homicides, officials said Friday.

Maine State Police said there is no known threat to the public after the discovery of the bodies earlier this week in the town of Poland.

Police initially labeled the deaths suspicious. The victims were identified as Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, state police said.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following up on leads in the investigation into their deaths, but there has been no arrest, a state police spokesperson said.

The bodies were discovered when the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check. The office of the chief medial examiner identified the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

