Police: Massage parlor raid in Tontitown reveals possible network
Police: Massage parlor raid in Tontitown reveals possible network
Police: Massage parlor raid in Tontitown reveals possible network
The former No. 2 pick will hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
Klint Kubiak spent one season as the 49ers passing-game coordinator.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
Seven automakers have partnered to bring a network of 30,000 fast chargers to North America.
Redick is reportedly joining Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, announced it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). It is the last major Western automaker to announce compatibility, meaning Tesla's push to make its EV charging standard the dominant one in North America is essentially complete. Stellantis said Monday that "select" electric vehicle models made by its sub-brands will use Tesla's NACS charging port starting in 2025, and like other automakers, will make adapters available to current owners so they can plug into Tesla's Supercharging network.
The plug-in hybrid BMW i8 retired in 2020 without a direct successor, but the intent wasn't to leave its spot in the range empty. BMW almost replaced the i8 with this coupe inspired by the M1.
Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health tech enabling private clinics to access diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical products, has secured $4.2 million debt-equity in a pre-Series A round. The funds will be used to scale operations in the East African country, and to deepen healthcare access to the masses through the rollout of a B2B health and occupational service that will enable uninsured workers access to care at its network of partner clinics for a fixed monthly fee. The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments and Perivoli Innovations.
Peak XV, the venture capital firm that split from Sequoia Capital last year, is taking its portfolio companies from India, Southeast Asia and Australia on an "immersion" trip to Silicon Valley this week to meet several industry titans, the latest in the venture firm's broadening offerings and networking flex. About 60 founders, many backed by Peak XV’s powerfully influential program Surge, will join partners from the firm on the trip to meet industry leaders and visit AI research centers, according to a participant briefed on the matter. The week includes strategy sessions with executives from OpenAI and Nvidia as well as Sequoia partner Doug Leone, and talks from seasoned operators like Uniphore chief Umesh Sachdev and DoorDash advisor Gokul Rajaram, according to an email the firm sent to portfolio startups seen by TechCrunch.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
This week was a busy one with Rivian officially announcing the reveal date for its next-gen EV, a Waymo robotaxi striking a bicyclist (oh and one of its robotaxis was vandalized and burned late Saturday night!), Arrival trying to sell off its U.K. assets, plus a few scoops on e-motorcycle startup Cake, Ford and Fisker. Joby Aviation, a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, announced Sunday an agreement with Dubai regulators to launch air taxi services there by early 2026. Joby, a startup that went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's targeting initial operations as early as 2025.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
2023 was the year social networks realized that they were sitting on massive troves of data. After talking to several third-party developers who built apps and services on top of these larger social networks, we learned that there are mixed feelings among the developers about building experiences around social networks. While they are excited about the rise of decentralized networks, some of them haven't seen enough incentives to build out new apps.
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this formula.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
Government prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team file papers asking Judge Aileen Cannon to reconsider her “clear error” in granting a request from lawyers for former President Donald Trump to reveal the identity of certain witnesses in the classified documents case.
The Food and Drug Administration has given Samsung approval to add a sleep apnea detection feature to Galaxy watch in the US,
Ubisoft has a bunch of interesting games coming up, and we'll learn more details about some of them in May.