Police, May 7

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

May 7—State police incident reports

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

— A black sedan was traveling in the opposing lane of traffic on Hazle Twp. Boulevard, Hazle Twp., on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., causing Linaldy Rodriguez, 28, Sugarloaf Twp., to swerve off the road in the pickup truck he was driving to avoid a collision. Rodriguez hit a guiderail. The offending vehicle never stopped. Rodriguez didn't report any injuries. The truck was towed.

— Troopers attempted a March 19 traffic stop on a silver BMW for expired inspection around 5 p.m. at West 22nd and North Vine streets but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers pursued the driver for a "short distance" before terminating the pursuit out of concern for public safety. The trooper did obtain the vehicle registration and surveillance in the area is contributing to the investigation.

HAZLETON

Man charged with trespassing

Hazleton police arrested a man after they were told someone was inside a medical building without permission, court papers say.

David J. Romero Bueso, 33, faces criminal trespass by Hazleton police. His bail was set at $3,000 April 24 by Magisterial District Judge David Barilla, Forty Fort.

Police said they were called to the Hazleton Cancer Center, 1701 E. Broad St., on April 24 around 10:30 a.m. for an unknown man in the boiler room. Police learned the man walked west on East Broad Street and found him in front of 1333 E. Broad St. He told police he urinated outside of the cancer center and just walked from the Hazleton Rails to Trails, but denied being inside a building, arrest papers state.

SUMMIT HILL

Man accused of assaulting child

A Summit Hill man faces charges after police say he assaulted a child on April 15.

Shawn M. Lynn, 34, faces aggravated assault, child endangerment, simple assault and harassment by borough police. His bail was set at $100,000 April 18 by Magisterial District Judge Eric Schrantz, Jim Thorpe.

According to arrest papers:

Police were called to 323 E. Fell St. to investigate on April 18 and detained Lynn after finding him on the sidewalk yelling and throwing his hands in the air. A bruised child with her arm in sling told police she got into an argument with her brother days prior and her stepmother broke up the fight and called Lynn while he was at work to let him know what happened. When Lynn got home he pulled the child off the couch by her ankles and onto the floor. He pulled her ankles up over her head, held her down and picked her up, throwing her on the floor and off the walls multiple times.

Lynn told police he pinned her on the floor, yelled at her and pushed her up against the wall, but denied throwing her on the floor.

Recommended Stories

  • Draymond Green with a buzzer beater vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/06/2021

  • Australia to resume India repatriation flights after backlash

    The government will bring some "vulnerable" Australians home after its travel ban ends next week.

  • Democrats renew calls to end the filibuster after McConnell said he's '100%' focused on stopping Biden

    "Anyone expecting a return to some bygone era of bipartisanship isn't acknowledging the reality that we are in," Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla said.

  • Melinda Gates was upset and uncomfortable after she and Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast reports

    Sources told The Daily Beast that Bill Gates' relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "still haunts" Melinda.

  • Tucker Carlson Blames Biden for His Dangerous Anti-Vax Fearmongering

    Fox NewsIn what has become a commonplace occurrence these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed a controversy purely of his own making on Thursday night, this time regarding his dangerous and sloppy suggestion that dozens of Americans a day are dying from the coronavirus vaccines.How did he explain away the highly misleading and disingenuous speculation? Well, by blaming it all on President Joe Biden, of course.Carlson, who has increasingly sought to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the highly effective vaccines, took his vaccine skepticism to new heights on Wednesday night when he cited a faulty open-sourced database dubbed a “a breeding ground for misinformation” to suggest that thousands of Americans have died from the shots.“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson exclaimed, citing the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. “That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that.”While acknowledging that there’s been criticism of the VAERS database’s numbers and insisting he believes “vaccines aren’t dangerous,” Carlson still spent 15 minutes speculating that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are leading to an untold number of deaths.“The actual number is almost certainly higher than [30 people every day], perhaps vastly higher than that,” he said at one point.Of course, Carlson never once noted that the CDC itself had analyzed the reports of deaths submitted to VAERS—which is nothing more than open-access data—and offered the following conclusion: “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”Following a 24-hour period in which he was roundly criticized and fact-checked—including from his own Fox colleagues—Carlson issued his rebuttal. And he wanted his critics to know he was “just asking questions.” Oh, and it’s also Biden’s fault.“We looked up the numbers the Biden administration has gathered on vaccine safety. Then last night, we boldly read those numbers on television—the Biden numbers,” Carlson began with a mocking tone.“As we did that, we noted the administration’s reporting system for injuries—it’s called VAERS—has been credibly accused of being inaccurate,” he added. “We also noted that very same system has been used for a long time.”Once again insisting that “more deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than all previous vaccines combined” in recent years—again, something the CDC has thoroughly knocked down—Carlson claimed he was just seeking answers.“Very same system, very different results,” he said, adding: “How does this happen? So what is that explanation? We still don’t know. Instead of answering that simple and important question, the usual chorus of partisans started screaming and calling for censorship!”After mocking his critics for telling him the VAERS numbers are untrustworthy, he wanted to know why “hasn’t the Biden administration fixed its reporting system” and “what are the real numbers.”Carlson, meanwhile, ended the segment by flipping the indignation over his reckless speculation back onto his critics, insisting they are actually the ones who are doing harm to the public.“It’s fair to ask how much harm this medicine causes. No one has told us,” he declared. “Their position is, you don’t need to know the rate of injury! That doesn’t matter. Anyone who asks about harm is immoral. That’s what they’re arguing. If you ever find yourself arguing that, you will know for certain you have lost the thread. You are no longer arguing for public health. You’re doing something else entirely.”Carlson, of course, could just read the disclaimers when searching the database to realize that it’s not a typical government data source and the numbers don’t reflect direct causation.“Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information,” one disclaimer reads, while another warns: “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Vaccinated American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid, say reports

    ‘It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,’ Dr Rajendra Kapila’s widow says

  • Ellen DeGeneres is living with Courteney Cox after selling her Beverly Hills mansion

    DeGeneres shut down speculation that she was living with the "Friends" star because of "marital troubles."

  • French flotilla protests at Jersey port in fishing row

    There weren't just storm clouds gathering off the coast of Jersey on Thursday (May 6).French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed in a flotilla to the British Channel island to protest. A simmering row over fishing rights has escalated this week, with a French minister suggesting that French electricity supplies to Jersey could be cut.Britain despatched two navy patrol boats to the island on Wednesday (May 5). The French Navy said on Thursday that it had reciprocated by sending two patrol boats to the waters around Jersey.Jersey sits just 14 miles off the northern French coast and 85 miles south of Britain's shores.A marine traffic tracking website showed around 25 French-registered vessels off the Jersey port of St Helier on Thursday morning and video showed the flotilla arriving in port.Jersey's government said the island had issued new fishing permits in accordance with the post-Brexit trade terms, which included new conditions for license-holders.That angered French trawler crews and the French government, who said the new terms had been imposed unilaterally and without discussion, and that they placed unfair restrictions on French fishing vessels.An official from the French Presidency said that France is keen that the situation does not worsen - adding that France viewed the situation in Jersey as being calm, but that Britain's language had aggravated tensions.The European Commission says the EU is engaging in 'good faith' with the UK to solve the dispute.

  • Jeff Bezos sets date for space sightseeing flight

    The Amazon.com founder will launch people into space on his New Shepard vehicle on 20 July.

  • Germany rejects U.S. proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany on Thursday rejected a U.S. proposal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, saying the greatest constraints on production were not intellectual property but increasing capacity and ensuring quality. President Joe Biden on Wednesday voiced support for a waiver in a sharp reversal of the U.S. position, and his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, swiftly backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization. The German government stood behind the goal of a worldwide supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokeswoman said, adding however that the main factors in vaccine production are capacity and quality standards, and not patents.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29, carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew members on a permanent Chinese space station. The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid published by the official People's Daily, characterized reports that the rocket is "out of control" and could cause damage as "Western hype."

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Donald Trump’s election fraud ‘big lie’ winning over GOP but could cost midterms, pollster Frank Luntz warns

    Republican insider predicts ex-president will win party nomination ahead of candidates like Tucker Carlson but lose in 2024

  • US fugitive sought in Thailand over disappearance of pregnant wife

    Police uses sniffer dogs to find bloodstained mattress 15km from house as man flees on motorcycle

  • Biden touts plan to help restaurants hurt during pandemic

    President Biden boosted his administration’s multibillion-dollar program for the hard-hit restaurant industry, a sector that has sustained significant coronavirus-related losses.

  • ‘I’m a vet ... f*** you all!’: Capitol riot suspect screams at judge and disconnects call during wild hearing, report says

    Attempts to mute defendant were unsuccessful and he may face competency hearing and detention

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • We made huge efforts to protect Meghan Markle’s privacy, says former royal aide

    The Duchess of Sussex's former press secretary has insisted he led "extensive efforts" to protect her privacy and reputation during her time as a working member of the Royal Family. Jason Knauf appeared to question Meghan's claim that she was "unprotected" by Kensington Palace staff, stating that he "regularly" objected to coverage deemed "unfair or untrue". In a letter sent to the Mail on Sunday's solicitors in connection with her legal battle against the newspaper, Mr Knauf said he also "made significant efforts over many months" to advise and support her father, Thomas Markle, and protect him from media intrusion. In her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pregnant duchess, 39, suggested her team had failed to defend her from inaccurate stories and refused to take action when false allegations were made. She also alleged that her Kensington Palace team had lied about her in order to protect other members of the family. She said: "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."